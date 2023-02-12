TBJEE 2023 registration process to end today at tbjee.nic.in, know how to apply

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will end the registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2023 on February 12. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at tbjee.nic.in. The Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2023 will be hed on Apri 25.

For the TBJEE 2023, general male applicants must pay a 550 application fee. For male candidates who are SC/ST, the application cost is ₹450. A 350 rupee application fee is required of all female and BPL (male and female) applicants.

Direct link to apply

TBJEE 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2023”

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application

Pay the fee and take the print for future reference.