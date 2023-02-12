TBJEE 2023 registration process to end today at tbjee.nic.in, know how to apply
TBJEE will end the registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2023 on February 12.
Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will end the registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2023 on February 12. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at tbjee.nic.in. The Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2023 will be hed on Apri 25.
For the TBJEE 2023, general male applicants must pay a 550 application fee. For male candidates who are SC/ST, the application cost is ₹450. A 350 rupee application fee is required of all female and BPL (male and female) applicants.
TBJEE 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in
On the homepage, click on “Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2023”
Register and proceed with the application
Upload all the required documents
Submit the application
Pay the fee and take the print for future reference.