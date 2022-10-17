Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration ends tomorrow

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration ends tomorrow

Published on Oct 17, 2022 02:11 PM IST

KNR University of Health Sciences, Telangana will end the registration process for Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022 on October 18.

ByHT Education Desk

KNR University of Health Sciences, Telangana will end the registration process for Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022 on October 18 at 6 pm. Candidates can register on the official website at tsmedadm.tsche.in.

The registration and processing fee is 3,500 for OC and BC candidates and 2,900 for SC and ST candidates.

“Provisional Final Merit position of the applied candidates will be prepared based on NEET UG - 2022 Rank and other eligibility criteria notified here under after verification of scanned original certificates. Final verification of original certificates will be conducted at the time of admission at allotted college by Admission Committee”, reads the official notification.

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of tsmedadm.tsche.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Key in details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form

Pay the registration fee

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
