TJEE 2025: Tripura JEE registration extended till February 24, direct link to apply

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has extended the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025 application window until February 24, 2025. Physics and Chemistry will be held in the first shift, Biology will be held in the second shift and Mathematics paper in the third shift. (ANI/For representation)

Candidates who are interested in applying for the examination can visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in.

“ The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has extended the time for online application of Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2025 up to 24-02-2025 for admission to Engineering, Veterinary, Technological, Fisheries, Agricultural, Paramedical, and other courses under the -board. Students who have not yet submitted their online applications can apply along with the necessary documents, through the board's website by February 24, 2025,” mentioned the official notice.

About the exam:

TJEE 2025 will be tentatively conducted on April 25, 2025, in three shifts- first shift from 11 am to 12.30 pm, second shift from 1.30 pm to 2.15 pm and third shift from 3 pm to 3.45 pm.

Physics and Chemistry will be held in the first shift, Biology will be held in the second shift and Mathematics paper in the third shift.

TJEE 2025: Here's how to register

Candidates can apply for TJEE 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the TJEE 2025 registration link.

3. Enter your details to register and submit.

4. Login to your account with your registered credentials.

5. Fill in the application form and pay the application fee.

6. Download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference

Those seeking admission to Engineering/ Technological Degree Courses (Group A) will need to take Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, whereas candidates seeking admission to various Degree Courses in Veterinary/ Agricultural/ Fisheries, Paramedical, and others (Group B) will also need to take Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Likewise, candidates desirous of taking both sections will have to appear in all four subjects (Group C).

