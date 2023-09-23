News / Education / Competitive Exams / TN DEE Exam June/July 2023 results releasing on Sept 27, check notice here

TN DEE Exam June/July 2023 results releasing on Sept 27, check notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 23, 2023 02:26 PM IST

DGE Chennai announces June/July 2023 elementary exam results on August 27. Application process for Retotalling and answer sheet scan copies open from October 3.

Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai has announced the result date for the June/ July 2023 elementary examination certificate examination results. As per the notification released by the DGE, the result for DEE EXAM JUNE / JULY 2023 will be announced on August 27. Candidates will be able to check the results on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Results for DEE Exam June/July 2023 to be announced on August 27, application for re-totalling and scan copies to start on October 3
After the results, candidates who wish to apply for the re-totalling and scan their answer sheets can apply at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can apply for the re-totalling and scan copies of answer sheets from October 3 from 11 a.m. to October 5 till 5 p.m.

The application fee is 275 per subject for the photocopy of the answer sheet. For the re-totalling of the answer sheet, the application fee is 205 per subject.

For more details, candidates can check the notification here.

