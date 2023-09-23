TN DEE Exam June/July 2023 results releasing on Sept 27, check notice here

Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai has announced the result date for the June/ July 2023 elementary examination certificate examination results. As per the notification released by the DGE, the result for DEE EXAM JUNE / JULY 2023 will be announced on August 27. Candidates will be able to check the results on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Results for DEE Exam June/July 2023 to be announced on August 27, application for re-totalling and scan copies to start on October 3

After the results, candidates who wish to apply for the re-totalling and scan their answer sheets can apply at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can apply for the re-totalling and scan copies of answer sheets from October 3 from 11 a.m. to October 5 till 5 p.m.

The application fee is ₹275 per subject for the photocopy of the answer sheet. For the re-totalling of the answer sheet, the application fee is ₹205 per subject.

For more details, candidates can check the notification here.

