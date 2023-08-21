News / Education / Competitive Exams / TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 registration process begins at tnmedicalselection.net

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 registration process begins at tnmedicalselection.net

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 21, 2023 02:03 PM IST

Registration for second round of TN NEET UG counselling 2023 begins today. Apply online at tnmedicalselection.net.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Chennai, has begun the registration process for the second round of TN NEET UG counselling 2023 today, August 22. Candidates can register online through the official website at tnmedicalselection.net. The round 2 registration process will end on August 22.

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 registration process begins at tnmedicalselection.net
TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 registration process begins at tnmedicalselection.net

The choice locking and filling will take place from August 24 to August 28, 2023. The candidate's choices will be automatically locked if they are not locked by the deadline.

The processing of seat allocation will take place between August 29 to August 30, 2023. The result will be announced on August 31, 2023. The provisional allotment order will be downloaded from September 1 to September 4, 2023. The last date for joining is September 4, 2023.

TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

Visit the official site of DMER, Chennai at tnmedicalselection.net.

On the homepage, click on the MBBS and MDS courses

Loi into your account

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out