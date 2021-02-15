IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS CET 2021 schedule released, check TS EAMCET, ECET, PGECET dates here
TS CET 2021.(ANI file)
TS CET 2021.(ANI file)
competitive exams

TS CET 2021 schedule released, check TS EAMCET, ECET, PGECET dates here

  • Candidates can check the schedule for Common Entrance Test 2021 online at tsche.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:22 PM IST

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday, February 12, released the schedule for TS CET 2021 examination on its official website. The schedule includes the exam dates for EAMCET, ECET, PGECET, and various other examinations.

Candidates can check the schedule for Common Entrance Test 2021 online at tsche.ac.in.

"The Competent Authority i.e, Chairman, TSCHE, has appointed Conveners of TS CETs-2021 to conduct Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for the academic year 2021-22 for admission into various UG and PG Professional courses offered in the Professional Colleges of Telangana State for the academic year 2021-22," reads the official notification.

According to the schedule, the council will conduct the TS EAMCET exam from July 5 to 9, 2021, while the TS ECET is scheduled to be held on July 1. The TS PGECET will be held from June 20 onwards.

TS CET 2021 schedule:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telangana state council of higher education examination schedule
Close
TS CET 2021.(ANI file)
TS CET 2021.(ANI file)
competitive exams

TS CET 2021 schedule released, check TS EAMCET, ECET, PGECET dates here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:22 PM IST
  • Candidates can check the schedule for Common Entrance Test 2021 online at tsche.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The test pattern in banking exams is such that the total time allotted to attempt a paper is a lot less compared to the number and difficulty level of the questions.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The test pattern in banking exams is such that the total time allotted to attempt a paper is a lot less compared to the number and difficulty level of the questions.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

NTSE Stage 2 exam 2020: 7,586 candidates appeared

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:30 PM IST
NTSE was conducted at 58 centres across 40 cities including Srinagar, Kolkata, Chennai, Kavaratti, Port Blair, Gangtok, and others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam.(Hindustan Times)
RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam.(Hindustan Times)
competitive exams

RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional date announced for CBT 1, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:34 AM IST
  • RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: As per the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 23 apart from the examination scheduled to be held on February 15, 16, 17, 22, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GPAT admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
GPAT admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

GPAT admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:19 PM IST
  • GPAT admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at gpat.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Civil Service 2019 book list for exam preparation(Hindustan Times)
UPSC Civil Service 2019 book list for exam preparation(Hindustan Times)
competitive exams

JEE Main February 2021: Preparation tips for entrance exam

By Ramesh Batlish
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:00 PM IST
  • JEE Main February 2021: NTA will hold JEE Main in the first session from February 23 to 26, the second session from March 15 to 21, the third session from April 27 to 30, and the fourth session from May 24 to 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSBC Bihar Constable exam schedule.(ANI file)
CSBC Bihar Constable exam schedule.(ANI file)
competitive exams

CSBC Bihar Constable exam schedule released, admit cards to be out on Feb 25

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:28 PM IST
  • According to the schedule, the board will conduct the CSBC constable recruitment written examination on March 14 and 21, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT Photo)
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT Photo)
competitive exams

No proposal to relax UGC NET requirement for lecturership posts: Pokhriyal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:14 AM IST
No proposal to relax UGC-NET requirement for lecturership posts in varsities, colleges: Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE main admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
JEE main admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
competitive exams

JEE main admit card 2021 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, download it now

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:12 PM IST
  • JEE main admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their admit cards online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE main admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
JEE main admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
competitive exams

JEE main admit card 2021 released, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:02 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE main admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
JEE main admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
competitive exams

JEE main admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS RRB PO Interview call letter.(Screengrab )
IBPS RRB PO Interview call letter.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

IBPS RRB PO Interview call letter released, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:41 PM IST
  • Candidates who have cleared the IBPS RRB PO main exam can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before March 1, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examinations, which will be conducted till September 6, 2020.(ANI file)
Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examinations, which will be conducted till September 6, 2020.(ANI file)
competitive exams

RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional date released for CBT 1, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:47 AM IST
  • According to the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 22 apart from the examination scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 16, 17, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC prelims 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released roll number wise names of candidates who have cleared the UPSC preliminary examination 2019.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
UPSC prelims 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released roll number wise names of candidates who have cleared the UPSC preliminary examination 2019.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
competitive exams

UPSC civil services Prelims 2021 on June 27, detailed notification in due course

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:03 PM IST
  • UPSC preliminary exam 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services preliminary examination 2021 on June 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their score card online at ibps.in.
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their score card online at ibps.in.
competitive exams

IBPS Clerks prelims score card 2020-21 released, here’s how to check

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:07 PM IST
  • Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Wednesday released the score card for the IBPS clerk prelims examination 2020-21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ATMA admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
ATMA admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

ATMA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit cards online at atmaaims.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP