TS DOST phase 3 seat allotment 2023 on July 20 at dost.cgg.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 19, 2023 02:04 PM IST

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the phase 3 seat allocation results for TS DOST 2023 program on July 20.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the results of the phase 3 seat allocation for the TS Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2023 program tomorrow, July 20. Candidates can access the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in, to view the DOST phase 3 allocation results for 2023. Students who received a seat in phase 3 after the seat allocation must complete the online self-reporting process between July 21 and July 24.

Students must make the necessary online payments for college fees or seat reservation fees during this time. Additionally, the orientation session is scheduled to take place from July 21 to July 24. The classes for semester 1 will begin on July 24.

TS DOST 2023 Phase 3 Seat Allotment Result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on TS DOST 2023 Phase 3 seat allotment result link available.

Key in your login details

TS DOST 2023 phase 3 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Check and download the result.

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Wednesday, July 19, 2023
