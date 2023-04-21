Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS LAWCET 2023 registration deadline extended till April 29, apply at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

TS LAWCET 2023 registration deadline extended till April 29, apply at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 21, 2023 01:46 PM IST

TSCHE extends the last date to register for TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET till April 29.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the last date to register for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) without late fee till April 29. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET-2023 Examination will be held on May 25. The preliminary answer key will be released on May 29.

The application fees are 900 for general applicants and 600 for SC/ST/PH applicants, respectively.

TS LAWCET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on, ‘Step 1: Application Fee Payment

Fill in the details and pay the application fee

Proceed to fill out the application form

Fill in the details and preview/ submit

Download and print the application for future reference

