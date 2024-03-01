TS LAWCET 2024: Registration begins at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link to apply

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has begun the registration process for TS LAWCET/ TS PGLCET-2024 today, March 1. Interested candidates can apply for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test-2024 (TS LAWCET-2024) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test - 2024 (TS PGLCET-2024 through the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. TS LAWCET/TS PGLCET-2024 Application Process and Fee Details

TS LAWCET(3-YDC & 5-YDC) and TS PGLCET(LL.M.) examinations will be conducted on June 3. The exam will take place in two shifts: from 10.30 am to 12 noon for TS LAWCET 3YDC, and from 2.30 pm to 4 pm for TS LAWCET 5 YDC & TS PGLCET.

TS LAWCET 2024 applictaion fee: For TS LAWCET 2024, the unreserved candidate must pay an application fee of ₹900, while the SC/ST and PH students must pay ₹600. The fee for the TS PGLCET 2024 is ₹1100, while applicants from the SC/ST and PH categories must pay ₹900.

TS LAWCET 2024 educational qualification:

3-year LL.B. Course: The Candidates for 3-year LL. B. Course should have passed any Graduate Degree (10+2+3 pattern) of a recognized University or any other examination recognized as equivalent by the Universities concerned with 45% of aggregate marks for general category, 42% for OBC Category and 40% for SC/ST.

5 Year LL.B. Course: For five year LL.B. course, candidates should have passed the two-year Intermediate Examination (10+2 pattern) or any other examination recognized as equivalent by the University concerned or the Board of Intermediate Education, T.S. with 45% of aggregate marks for general category, 42% for OBC Category and 40% for SC/ST.

TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click the TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET 2024 link on the home page.

Pay the applictaion fee

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.