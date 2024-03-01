 TS LAWCET 2024: Registration begins at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link to apply | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / TS LAWCET 2024: Registration begins at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link to apply

TS LAWCET 2024: Registration begins at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 01, 2024 12:04 PM IST

TS LAWCET/TS PGLCET-2024 Registration Process Begins on March 1

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has begun the registration process for TS LAWCET/ TS PGLCET-2024 today, March 1. Interested candidates can apply for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test-2024 (TS LAWCET-2024) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test - 2024 (TS PGLCET-2024 through the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS LAWCET/TS PGLCET-2024 Application Process and Fee Details
TS LAWCET/TS PGLCET-2024 Application Process and Fee Details

Direct link to apply

TS LAWCET(3-YDC & 5-YDC) and TS PGLCET(LL.M.) examinations will be conducted on June 3. The exam will take place in two shifts: from 10.30 am to 12 noon for TS LAWCET 3YDC, and from 2.30 pm to 4 pm for TS LAWCET 5 YDC & TS PGLCET.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

TS LAWCET 2024 applictaion fee: For TS LAWCET 2024, the unreserved candidate must pay an application fee of 900, while the SC/ST and PH students must pay 600. The fee for the TS PGLCET 2024 is 1100, while applicants from the SC/ST and PH categories must pay 900.

TS LAWCET 2024 educational qualification:

3-year LL.B. Course: The Candidates for 3-year LL. B. Course should have passed any Graduate Degree (10+2+3 pattern) of a recognized University or any other examination recognized as equivalent by the Universities concerned with 45% of aggregate marks for general category, 42% for OBC Category and 40% for SC/ST.

5 Year LL.B. Course: For five year LL.B. course, candidates should have passed the two-year Intermediate Examination (10+2 pattern) or any other examination recognized as equivalent by the University concerned or the Board of Intermediate Education, T.S. with 45% of aggregate marks for general category, 42% for OBC Category and 40% for SC/ST.

TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click the TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET 2024 link on the home page.

Pay the applictaion fee

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On