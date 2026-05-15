Year after year, students enter the last two weeks to JEE Advanced doing this: sweating more, sleeping less and telling themselves that "more is better" will come to their rescue. It rarely does. Two Weeks to JEE Advanced: Stop studying more and start studying smarter (HT File Photo)

The reality is that these last two weeks have nothing to do with what you can still learn. They are about how good you are at remembering, using, and executing what you've already put months of work into practising under pressure. That fundamental change of mindset from coverage to execution is where a good attempt differs from a great one.

It's Time to Stop Running and Start Focusing You have most of what you need already if you have been studying consistently. It is not your knowledge that is the problem. It is how scattered that knowledge feels when you are sitting in an exam hall with a ticking clock.

This is where precision matters more than speed. Grab your notes, figure out the topics you are most confident in, and progress from there. For Physics, it means returning to Electricity and Magnetism, Optics, and Modern Physics. Revise Physical Chemistry, Coordination Compounds in Chemistry and the Organic reactions which keep showing up in PCB. Mathematics is another subject where special focus has to be given towards topics such as Calculus, Coordinate Geometry and Algebra.

Do not try to cover everything. Go deep on what matters, and go there with intention.

Use Past Papers Like a Mirror, Not Just Practice The archive of earlier JEE Advanced is one of the least used tools. Most students view them as additional practice. A more intelligent strategy is to mirror them.

You are more than just practising when you attempt a past paper. You would learn how the exam thinks. You see what subjects are repeated, how questions are phrased, and where your own personal blind spots really fall. You will enter the exam with less surprise and more control if you truly practice the last five years of papers.

Accompany this with two to three full-length mock tests (in real exam conditions, at the same time of day when your actual Exam falls), you train your body and brain to know how it feels right before you perform at that hour.

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The Final Week Is Sacred. Treat It That Way. By the time you reach the last seven days, the rule is simple: no new topics.

The temptation will be there. You see a chapter that you're not too sure about and say to yourself, “Just let me read this one more time.” Resist it. This far into the preparation, starting anything new only unsettles your prep instead of tightening its screws.

Instead, use this week to get back to what you know. Review your formula sheets. Go through your error logs of the mock tests. Rework previously solved problems and see how fast your thinking is, as well as how clean and clear it has become. That fluency is precisely what you want to take into the exam hall.

Also, think about strategy. Plan ahead on how you will be spending your time across sections. Be aware of the question types that you will attempt first. This will become woven into your muscle memory when you practice this during mocks, and when the actual day arrives, it will be automatic.

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Take Care of the Person Sitting the Exam This might sound obvious, but it gets forgotten far too often: you cannot perform at your best if you are running on three hours of sleep and skipped meals.

The brain consolidates learning during sleep. Focus and decision-making depend on rest. The students who tend to perform well in the final stretch are not always the ones who studied the most in these two weeks. They are the ones who arrived at the exam well-rested, clear-headed, and in control of their nerves.

Protect your sleep. Eat properly. Step outside for a few minutes each day. These are not luxuries right now; they are part of your preparation.

You Have Already Done the Hard Part Here is what matters most going into this final stretch: the hard work is behind you. These two weeks are not about building something new. They are about trusting what you have already built, sharpening it, and showing up ready to use it.

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Clarity, composure, and confidence will take you further in that exam hall than any last-minute revision marathon ever could.

Trust your preparation. Back yourself. And go write the paper you are capable of writing.

(This article is written by Dr Dinesh S. Bhutada, Program Director, Chemical Engineering, MIT World Peace University, Pune)