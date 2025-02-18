University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2024 exam result will be announced by Friday, February 21, Indian Express has reported, citing an unnamed source. UGC NET Result 2024 News Live Updates UGC NET December 2024 result by February 21: Report(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

When announced, candidates will get the UGC NET December result on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

NTA conducted the UGC NET December exam January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21 and 27, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on January 31 and the objection window was closed on February 3.

Candidates had to pay a non-refundable objection fee of ₹200 per question. The agency also released the question papers with recorded responses along with the provisional key.

NTA informed that the challenges will be verified by a panel of subject experts, and if they are found correct, the answer key will be revised.

The NTA will not inform candidates individually about the acceptance/non-acceptance of challenges.

The UGC NET result will be prepared and declared based on the final answer key.

Along with the result, NTA will also announce subject and category-wise cut-off marks.

UGC NET December 2024: Here's how to check scores when released

Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Open the UGC NET December 2024 scorecard download link. Enter your login credentials. Submit and check the result.

The UGC NET is a national-level exam held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for

(i) Award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor

(ii) Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD and

(iii) Admission to PhD only in Indian universities and colleges.

The NTA conducted the UGC NET December 2024 for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates should regularly visit the NTA website for updates about UGC NET December exam results.