Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
UGC NET June correction window closes today; admit card expected next on ugcnet.nta.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 23, 2024 09:02 AM IST

UGC NET June 2024: Candidates can make changes in their particulars using the link provided on ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET June 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application form correction window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET June 2024) today, May 23. Candidates who have applied for the exam and need to make changes in their particulars can do it till 11:59 am using the link provided on ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET June correction window closes today (Representational image)
UGC NET June correction window closes today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Admit card of the exam is expected to be released next.

The application window of the UGC NET June exam closed on May 19 and the correction window opened on May 21.

The eligibility examination will be held on June 18.

UGC NET correction window: List of changes allowed

UGC NET: Corrections allowed
UGC NET: Corrections allowed (ugcnet.nta.ac.in)

The NTA clarified that after the deadline, no correction in particulars will be entertained under any circumstances.

“The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking or UPI,” the NTA said.

“Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates,” it added.

In case of any difficulty, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

UGC NEt will be held offline for 83 subjects. Qualifying in the exam makes candidates eligible for the ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD’, and ‘admission to PhD only’ at Indian universities and colleges.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET June correction window closes today; admit card expected next on ugcnet.nta.ac.in
