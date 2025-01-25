Menu Explore
UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025 for UG, PG Semester exam out at univraj.org, download link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 25, 2025 11:30 AM IST

UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025 for UG, PG Semester exam has been released. The download link is given here. 

University of Rajasthan has released UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025. The hall tickets have been released for UG, PG Semester examination. Candidates who will appear for the undergraduate, postgraduate courses examination can check and download the admit card through the official website of UNIRAJ at univraj.org.

UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025 for UG, PG Semester exam out, download link here
The UG, PG, semester I, and III examinations for the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams will be held from January to February 2025. The complete datasheet is available on UNIRAJ's official website.

Direct link to download UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025 

UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UNIRAJ at univraj.org.

2. Click on examination link available on the home page under students life.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get the admit card link.

4. Click on UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025 for UG, PG Semester exam link available on the home page.

5. Enter the login details and click on submit.

6. Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

7. Check the admit card and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UNIRAJ.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
