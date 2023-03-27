UP civil court stenographer Grade III exam admit cards released, get link
NTA has released admit card for Stenographer Grade-III posts at recruitment.nta.nic.in.
National Testing Agency has released the admit card for the Stage II exam for Stenographer Grade-III under Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their Admit Card, using their Application No. and Date of Birth.
The Stenographer, Grade III examination will be conducted from March 29 to April 1 from 8 am to 5 pm in two shifts.
Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Stenographer Grade-III exam: How to download hall ticket
Visit the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on ‘Admit Cards for Stage II Exam of Stenographer, Grade III Posts’
Key in your login details
Your admit cards will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference