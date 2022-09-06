Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CAPF Result 2019 declared, here’s direct link to check

UPSC CAPF Result 2019 declared, here’s direct link to check

competitive exams
Published on Sep 06, 2022 11:03 AM IST

UPSC CAPF Result 2019 has been declared. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CAPF Result 2019. Candidates who have appeared for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2019 can check the result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on August 18, 2019 and the interviews for personality test was held from November 2 to November 27, 2020. Candidates who want to check the result can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check UPSC CAPF Result 2019

UPSC CAPF Result 2019: How to check

  • Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC CAPF Result 2019 link available on the home page.
  • The PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A total number of 288 candidates have been recommended for appointment out of which 125 for general, 30 for EWS, 82 for OBC, 30 for SC, 21 for ST. Candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

