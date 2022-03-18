Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared, here’s how to check
UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared, here’s how to check

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 
Published on Mar 18, 2022 07:59 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the mains examination can check their respective results through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The main examination was conducted from January 7 to January 16, 2022. 

All the candidates who will qualify the written exam will have to appear for the personality tests. The personality test or interview for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’) will be conducted from April 5, 2022. 

Direct link to check result here 

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022: How to check 

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers and names.
  • Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The personality test will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The schedule and admit card will be available to candidates soon on the official website. 

