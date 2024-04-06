UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024: Important notice for Manipur candidates released

Union Public Service Commission has released an important notice for Manipur candidates who have applied for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024. Candidates can check the notice on the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in. UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024: Important notice for Manipur candidates (HT file)

As per the official notice, The Commission has decided that the candidates who have opted for ‘Imphal (Manipur)’ centre can choose any of the 80 notified centres of the said examination.

This decision comes in pursuance of the order dated 28/03/2024 of the Hon’ble Delhi High Court in W.P. (c) No. 3805/2024.

The centre change option for the candidates who have selected Imphal centre will be available on the UPSC website from April 8 to April 19, 2024 on round the clock basis. The candidates may also submit their requests for change of centres by calling on toll free helpline number 1800118711 on all working days from April 8-19 between 10 am to 5 pm.

In addition, the Commission will also consider the emails sent to uscsp-upsc@nic.in regarding centre change on the above-mentioned dates.

All the candidates who have opted for the Imphal centre will receive an e-mail and SMS at their registered e-mail address andmobile number.

The candidates who have opted for centre change will be allocated to the venues of their chosen centres and accordingly, message confirming the same will be sent to them on their registered mobile number.

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2024 will be available for these candidates and other eligible candidates on the official website around one week before the examination date.

The Civil Services Prelims examination will be conducted on June 16, 2024, across the country. Through the Civil Services 2024 examination, UPSC will fill around 1,056 vacancies in various services. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.