UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist exam 2024: Register till October 10 at upsc.gov.in
UPSC application process for the combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Exam 2024 is ongoing. Apply by Oct 10. Exam on Feb 18, 2024.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited the application process for the Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Exam 2024. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at upsc.gov.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is October 10. Candidates will be able to correct or edit their applications from October 11 to October 17.
The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Examination, 2024 which will be held on February 18, 2024.
Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 56 vacancies of which 34 vacancies are for the post of Geologist, Group A, 1 vacancy is for the post of Geophysicist, Group A, and 13 vacancies are for the post of Chemist. Group A, 4 vacancies are for the post of Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’, 2 vacancies are for the post of Scientist ‘B’(Chemical ) Group ‘A’, and 2 vacancies are for the post of Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics) Group ‘A’.
Application fee: Candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹200. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.
Direct link to apply for UPSC Geo-Scientist exam 2024
UPSC Geo-Scientist exam 2024:Know how to apply
Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the “Exam Notification: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024”
Next, click on the Apply link
Register yourself and proceed with the application
Fill out the application form
Upload documents, pay the application fee
Download a copy and take a printout for the future.
Notification here
- Topics
- Upsc
- Application Process
- Vacancies