UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist exam 2024: Register till October 10 at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited the application process for the Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Exam 2024. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at upsc.gov.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is October 10. Candidates will be able to correct or edit their applications from October 11 to October 17.

The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Examination, 2024 which will be held on February 18, 2024.

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 56 vacancies of which 34 vacancies are for the post of Geologist, Group A, 1 vacancy is for the post of Geophysicist, Group A, and 13 vacancies are for the post of Chemist. Group A, 4 vacancies are for the post of Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’, 2 vacancies are for the post of Scientist ‘B’(Chemical ) Group ‘A’, and 2 vacancies are for the post of Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics) Group ‘A’.

Application fee: Candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹200. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

UPSC Geo-Scientist exam 2024:Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Exam Notification: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024”

Next, click on the Apply link

Register yourself and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, pay the application fee

Download a copy and take a printout for the future.

