UPSC Recruitment Test 2023 dates released for various posts at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Recruitment Test 2023 dates for various posts. The test date notices for various posts can be downloaded from the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, Drug Inspector in Drugs Control Department, GNCTD recruitment test will be conducted on August 19, 2023 in single shift – from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

The recruitment test for Assistant Architect in CPWD will be conducted on August 19 from 2 pm to 4 pm. The examination will be an offline pen and paper based test.

Junior Translation Officer in EPFO, Min. of Labour and Employment and Junior Translation Officer in ESIC, Min. of Labour and Employment recruitment test will be conducted by UPSC on August 20, 2023 in single shift- from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The combined recruitment test for Junior Time Scale Grade of CLS Consisting the Posts of ALC (Central) - AWC (Central) - ALWC (Central) - Assistant Director, Ministry of Labour and Employment will be conducted on August 20, 2023 in forenoon session- from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

