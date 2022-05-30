UPSC results: Katihar boy & Munger girl make Bihar proud, get 11th and 16th rank

UPSC civil services results 2022: Shubhankar Pratyush Pathak from Katihar in Bihar has cleared the coveted Union Public Service Examination, 2021 with 11th rank. Other boy Aman Agrawal of the same district has bagged 88th rank. Both these candidates have cleared the examination in their first attempt.

Last year Shubham Kumar of Katihar topped UPSC civil services examination.

Shubhankar Pratyush Pathak is a resident of Narayanpur village in Motihari district. His family has settled at Barmasia Mahantnagar locality in Katihar town area.

Shubhankar is currently working as a software engineer in Bangalore. After obtaining a degree in computer science from IIT Dhanbad, he has been working in a multinational company in Bangalore.

Shubhankar's father Rajesh Kumar Pathak is posted as secretary, Technology Development Board in the Central government.

Bihar girl Anshu Priya Yadav, daughter of government school teacher Shailendra Kumar Yadav of Munger, has cleared the UPSC civil services exam this year with 16th rank.

22-year-old Aman Agrawal, who has cleared the UPSC civil services exam with 88th rank in his first attempt, did it without any coaching. The son of a brick kiln owner Durga Prasad Agrawal of Raj Hata in Katihar town said “I have utilised my time during lockdowns.”