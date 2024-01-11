Vocabulary Made Easy series: Take charge of your word power today
Having good control over vocabulary is important for a candidate appearing for competitive exams like CAT, XAT, SBI PO, SBI CBO, UPSC, etc.
Competitive exams often have questions to test the verbal ability of the candidates appearing for the exam. Having good control over vocabulary and communication skills is important for a candidate appearing for competitive exams like CAT, XAT, SBI PO, SBI CBO, UPSC and many such exams.
Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Guide to sail through the verbal section in exams
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.
Voracious ( Adjective)
Meaning: Engaging in an activity with great eagerness or enthusiasm
Example: That child has a voracious appetite!
Valiant (Adjective)
Meaning: Possessing or showing courage or determination
Example: He was a valiant warrior, known to fight lions bare-handed
Vanity (Noun)
Meaning: excessive pride in or admiration of one's own appearance or achievements
Example: It was a meaningless compliment delivered to flatter her vanity
Venerable (Adjective)
Meaning: accorded a great deal of respect, especially because of age, wisdom, or character
Example: I wait to see whether an even more venerable Caledonian diver will now come forward
Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Learn new words to improve your word power
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- Disreputable, Venerated, August - Which of these words is an antonym for the word Venerable?
- Can you come up with a few synonyms for the word Vanity?
Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)