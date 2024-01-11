close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Vocabulary Made Easy series: Take charge of your word power today

Vocabulary Made Easy series: Take charge of your word power today

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 11, 2024 10:11 AM IST

Having good control over vocabulary is important for a candidate appearing for competitive exams like CAT, XAT, SBI PO, SBI CBO, UPSC, etc.

Competitive exams often have questions to test the verbal ability of the candidates appearing for the exam. Having good control over vocabulary and communication skills is important for a candidate appearing for competitive exams like CAT, XAT, SBI PO, SBI CBO, UPSC and many such exams.

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.(PTI File)
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.(PTI File)

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Guide to sail through the verbal section in exams

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Voracious ( Adjective)

Meaning: Engaging in an activity with great eagerness or enthusiasm

Example: That child has a voracious appetite!

Valiant (Adjective)

Meaning: Possessing or showing courage or determination

Example: He was a valiant warrior, known to fight lions bare-handed

Vanity (Noun)

Meaning: excessive pride in or admiration of one's own appearance or achievements

Example: It was a meaningless compliment delivered to flatter her vanity

Venerable (Adjective)

Meaning: accorded a great deal of respect, especially because of age, wisdom, or character

Example: I wait to see whether an even more venerable Caledonian diver will now come forward

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Learn new words to improve your word power

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

  1. Disreputable, Venerated, August - Which of these words is an antonym for the word Venerable?
  2. Can you come up with a few synonyms for the word Vanity?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out