WBJEE 2024: Application process begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has begun the application process for WBJEE-2024 today, December 28. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is January 31, 2024. WBJEEB begins application process for WBJEE-2024, deadline Jan 31

The candidates will be able to make corrections to the applictaion from February 3 to February 5. According to the schedule, the WBJEE 2024 admit card will be released on April 18 and the WBJEE 2024 examination will be released on April 28 from 11 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

WBJEE 2024 application fee: The applictaion fee is ₹500 for General Male candidates and ₹400 for General Female and all Male candidates of SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS/TFW. The applictaion fee is ₹ ₹300 for all Female candidates of SC/ST/OBC-A/OBCB/EWS/TFW and Third Gender candidates.

WBJEE 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Online Application Form Submission for WBJEE 2024 has been started"

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Pay the applictaion fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take a print for future reference.

WBJEEB conductes the Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2024) for admission in the academic session 2024-25 for Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self-Financing Engineering/Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.