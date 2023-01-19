Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBJEE JELET 2023 application correction process begins at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE JELET 2023 application correction process begins at wbjeeb.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Jan 19, 2023 06:38 PM IST

WBJEE JELET 2023 application correction process started at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE JELET 2023 application correction process begins at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE JELET 2023 application correction process begins at wbjeeb.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has activated the application correction window for the Joint Entrance for Lateral Entry (JELET) 2023. Candidates can corrections in their applications till January 20 at wbjeeb.nic.in. The online Registration for JELET-2023 ended on January 17, 2023.

The Joint Entrance for lateral entry into B.E., B.Tech., and B.Pharm. courses (JELET) will be conducted on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Direct link here

WB JELET 2022 application form: Know how to apply

Visit WBJEEB official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Correction in JELET - 2023 Application Form (Till 20/01/2023: 11:59 PM)'.

Login using the application number and password.

Make changes in your JELET 2023 applications.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

WBJEEB will conduct JELET-202for admission in the academic session 2023-24 into 2nd year (3rd semester) of 4-year Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/ Technology and Pharmacy of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbjee application process
wbjee application process
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out