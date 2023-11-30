close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / XAT 2024 Registration: Last date to apply for MBA entrance test on xatonline.in

XAT 2024 Registration: Last date to apply for MBA entrance test on xatonline.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 30, 2023 11:54 AM IST

Candidates can apply for the examination on the examination website, xatonline.in.

XLRI - Xavier School of Management will close the registration cum application process for the XAT 2024 examination today, November 30. Candidates can apply for the examination on the examination website, xatonline.in.

XAT 2024 Registration: Last date to apply on xatonline.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
XAT 2024 Registration: Last date to apply on xatonline.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The exam is scheduled for January 7. The paper will be held from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Admit cards of XAT 2024 will be released on December 20.

Also Read: CAT 2023 answer key live updates

XLRI had previously released mock tests of XAT to help candidates prepare for the examination.

There were be five sections in these mock tests, bifurcated into three parts. The first part had questions on verbal and logical ability, decision-making, quantitative ability, and data interpretation.

The second part was on keyboard testing and the third part was on essay writing and general awareness.

How to apply for XAT 2024

  1. Go to xatonline.in.
  2. Open the register option and submit details.
  3. Now login and fill your application form.
  4. Upload documents, make payment.
  5. Submit the form and save a copy for future uses.

Scores of the XAT examination will be used by more than 160 institutes for admission.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out