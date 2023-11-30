XAT 2024 Registration: Last date to apply for MBA entrance test on xatonline.in

XLRI - Xavier School of Management will close the registration cum application process for the XAT 2024 examination today, November 30. Candidates can apply for the examination on the examination website, xatonline.in. XAT 2024 Registration: Last date to apply on xatonline.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The exam is scheduled for January 7. The paper will be held from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

Admit cards of XAT 2024 will be released on December 20.

XLRI had previously released mock tests of XAT to help candidates prepare for the examination.

There were be five sections in these mock tests, bifurcated into three parts. The first part had questions on verbal and logical ability, decision-making, quantitative ability, and data interpretation.

The second part was on keyboard testing and the third part was on essay writing and general awareness.

How to apply for XAT 2024

Go to xatonline.in. Open the register option and submit details. Now login and fill your application form. Upload documents, make payment. Submit the form and save a copy for future uses.

Scores of the XAT examination will be used by more than 160 institutes for admission.