XAT 2025 registration date extended, apply till December 10 at xatonline.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Dec 03, 2024 01:48 PM IST

XAT 2025 registration date have been extended. The last date to apply is December 10, 2024.

XAT Administration has extended the XAT 2025 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) for the year 2025 can apply online through the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

XAT 2025 registration date extended, apply till December 10 at xatonline.in

The last date to register has been extended till December 10, 2024. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to register for XAT 2025

XAT 2025: How to register online

  • Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.
  • Click on registration link and enter your name, email ID, contact details, and set a password.
  • A system-generated email/message will be sent to you.
  • Verify your email by clicking on the link provided, then proceed to complete the application process.
  • Once you have enter the details check them once again and click on submit.
  • Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 2200/-. Candidates interested in XLRI programs need to pay an additional fee of Rs. 200/- for each program. Indian Candidates applying for PGDM (GM) through GMAT/GRE will have to pay 2500/- and NRI/Foreign Candidates applying for one or more programs through GMAT will have to pay 5000/-. The payment of registration fee can be done through Debit cards, credit cards, internet banking, IMPS and cash cards/ mobile wallets.

XAT 2025 will be conducted on Sunday, January 5, 2025. The examination will comprise of two parts- Part I and 2. In Part I sections to be included are- Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR), Decision Making (DM) and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI) and Part 2 will have General Knowledge (GK).

The XAT 2025 admit card will be available for download on the official website from December 20, 2024 onwards. For more related details candidates can check the official website of XAT.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
© 2024 HindustanTimes
