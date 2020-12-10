e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Considering multiple JEE attempts: Education minister

Considering multiple JEE attempts: Education minister

The minister said dates for exams like JEE and NEET would be declared well in advance so that students are not inconvenienced

education Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 13:04 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.(File photo)
         

The government is considering holding JEE (Main), for entrance to engineering colleges, three or four times a year rather than twice annually, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Thursday.

The education ministry is continuously monitoring the situation and is considering whether there is a need to curtail the syllabus for the JEE (Main), the minister also said. He, however, added that a decision would be taken keeping the prevailing circumstances in mind.

The minister said dates for exams like JEE and NEET would be declared well in advance so that students are not inconvenienced.

The minister said that the system of setting questions of exams like JEE was also being thoroughly looked at. The minister, who was addressing students, parents and teachers virtually, said discussions for the next academic session were being held.

On whether the board exams could be postponed, Nishank said that the exam dates will be declared well in advance. He, however, did not specify if a decision to postpone them had been taken. The minister said the students would get adequate time to prepare.

He said that despite the pandemic, NEET exam were conducted.

The minister also said that the CBSE had removed the word “fail” from its evaluation process, but did not elaborate further.

Some of the students also raised concerns about the possibility of a clash between practicals and competitive exam dates. Nishank said these aspects would be factored in and schools would be requested to not hold practicals at the time of JEE.

On a question related to NEET, the minister said the exam was not cancelled as it is important for the country. He said even the Supreme Court had allowed the exam to be held.

On a suggestion to conduct NEET online, he said consultations could be held to know what the students wanted.

tags
top news
Traffic restrictions continue on Delhi borders as farmers carry on with protest
Traffic restrictions continue on Delhi borders as farmers carry on with protest
Rajnath Singh’s message at Asean meet aims at China, advocates restraint
Rajnath Singh’s message at Asean meet aims at China, advocates restraint
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s retort to claim of ‘Pak-China hand’ behind stir
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s retort to claim of ‘Pak-China hand’ behind stir
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleges security lapse during party chief JP Nadda’s visit to Bengal
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleges security lapse during party chief JP Nadda’s visit to Bengal
Given triple talaq by husband in US, Hyderabadi woman knocks on MEA doors
Given triple talaq by husband in US, Hyderabadi woman knocks on MEA doors
Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau traps own officer taking bribe
Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau traps own officer taking bribe
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In