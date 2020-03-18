e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Coronavirus: IIT Bombay announces closure of activities

Coronavirus: IIT Bombay announces closure of activities

In the Tuesday night decision, the IIT-B decided to ask students to vacate hostels by March 20 evening.

education Updated: Mar 18, 2020 12:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. (HT file)
Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. (HT file)
         

In view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, IIT Bombay has announced a virtual shutdown of its campus at Powai here till March 31.

In the Tuesday night decision, the IIT-B decided to ask students to vacate hostels by March 20 evening.

“An emergency meeting of all heads of departments and other academic and administrative units was called on Tuesday to take stock of the situation on the campus, arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

“This was particularly needed in view of the increasingly stringent measures being taken by MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) and the state administration, to control the spread of the virus,” said an official statement issued by Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, Indian Institute of Technology B.

An IIT-B official said while the total intake of students is 11,000, many of them have already left the campus for various reasons.

“All academic activities of the Institute including research will be effectively closed till March 31,” he said.

The statement said that since all departments will remain closed, students will not be allowed to enter the departments and academic areas.

“All laboratories and the Central Library will also remain closed,” the director said, adding that nobody will be allowed to enter or exit the premises from March 21 onwards.

However, the institute has made some exemptions.

“Students in special circumstances because of which they cannot proceed home (international students and students having medical and other emergencies) must take special permission from the Dean (SA) to continue to remain in the hostel. Limited messing facilitates may be available for such students whose stay is approved,” Chaudhari added.

Maharashtra has reported total 42 COVID-19 cases as on Wednesday.

tags
top news
UP doctor who attended to coronavirus patients tests positive
UP doctor who attended to coronavirus patients tests positive
Release Omar Abdullah soon, or will hear his sister’s plea: SC to Centre
Release Omar Abdullah soon, or will hear his sister’s plea: SC to Centre
Sensex down 1000 points, Nifty trades below 8,700 amid coronavirus fears
Sensex down 1000 points, Nifty trades below 8,700 amid coronavirus fears
34-year-old soldier tests Coronavirus positive, first case in Army
34-year-old soldier tests Coronavirus positive, first case in Army
‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar on why India has dominated Tests
‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar on why India has dominated Tests
As Noida societies prepare for lockdown, some myth busters on Covid-19
As Noida societies prepare for lockdown, some myth busters on Covid-19
2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan launched, to take on Toyota Corolla Altis
2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan launched, to take on Toyota Corolla Altis
‘No screening in London’: Sonam lauds India’s response to Covid-19
‘No screening in London’: Sonam lauds India’s response to Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News