Coronavirus: Pune university announces interim vacation till April 14, check details here

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 15:33 IST

In view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, Savitribai Phule Pune University has announced interim vacation for all students, faculty and staff members until April 14, 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

As per the notification, during this period all the non-teaching staff of the university will continue to work from home.

“lf required the faculty members may be called to carry out essential work as per the need of the university/college/institute,” the varsity registrar, Dr. Prafulla Pawar said in an issued press statement.

Meanwhile, Anna University has extended the closure period of all departments and affiliated institutions till April 14, 2020.