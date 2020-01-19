e-paper
Home / Education / Delhi CM Kejriwal releases guarantee card, promises free bus rides for students

Delhi CM Kejriwal releases guarantee card, promises free bus rides for students

The card, ‘10 guarantees of Kejriwal’, also promised to continue the scheme for free electricity up to 200 units, free health facilities and to plant two crore saplings in the national capital over the next five years.

education Updated: Jan 19, 2020 14:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT file)
         

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised free bus rides for students and deployment of “mohalla marshals” for women’s security as he released a “guarantee card” listing 10 promises that AAP will deliver on if it is elected to rule Delhi again.

The card, ‘10 guarantees of Kejriwal’, also promised to continue the scheme for free electricity up to 200 units, free health facilities and to plant two crore saplings in the national capital over the next five years.

“I am giving 10 guarantees to the people of Delhi. This is not a manifesto. We will launch a comprehensive manifesto in 7-10 days. Manifesto will have more things specific for students, teachers, among others. This will be for everyone,” Kejriwal said.

The “guarantee card” also promises more than 11,000 buses and to increase the length of the Delhi Metro network to over 500 km.

