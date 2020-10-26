e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Delhi High Court dismisses students’ plea against fee hike by NIFT

Delhi High Court dismisses students’ plea against fee hike by NIFT

The high court said it was of the opinion that the plea raised by 4th year students challenging the fees hike is vague and cannot be accepted.

education Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 19:16 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Delhi High Court.
Delhi High Court.(Mint file )
         

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by some students of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) challenging fee hike, saying it cannot be termed arbitrary or oppressive.

The high court said it was of the opinion that the plea raised by 4th year students challenging the fees hike is vague and cannot be accepted.

“The fee hike cannot be termed arbitrary or oppressive. There are no grounds to warrant any interference by this court. There is no merit in the present petition and the same is dismissed,” Justice Jayant Nath said.

The court passed the order on a plea by the students raising grievance that the fees have been hiked by 10 per cent for NRI quota students and 5 per cent for non-NRI quota students.

The students have challenged the circular issued by the institute containing the fee-structure of the students for the academic year 2020-21.

After going through the institute’s circular, the high court said the fee hike for non-NRI quota students was reduced by 5 per cent for the semester of July-December, 2020 and also for January-June, 2021 keeping in view the present COVID-19 pandemic.

Petitioners Moubani Poddar, Ananya Narayanan, Sanskkriti Priyambda and Twwisha Gupta, represented through advocate Abhik Chimni, urged that the system of fees hike is completely erroneous and there is no transparency.

He contended that it is not clear as to whether the procedure laid down under the NIFT Academic Programmes Ordinances 2012 has been complied with by the institute.

The petitioners urged that the fees hike for NRI quota students is excessive and now they have to pay more than nine lakh annually.

“...this fee-structure incorporated a fee-hike of 10 per cent despite the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the financial stability of the citizens of the country,” the plea said.

tags
top news
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
China’s hand seen in Myanmar’s insurgent group targeting India-backed Kaladan project
China’s hand seen in Myanmar’s insurgent group targeting India-backed Kaladan project
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Morgan, Shubman Gill get KKR back on track
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Morgan, Shubman Gill get KKR back on track
Key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case brought back from Dubai, arrested: NIA
Key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case brought back from Dubai, arrested: NIA
China has ramped up military presence across LAC. Ladakh isn’t only target
China has ramped up military presence across LAC. Ladakh isn’t only target
Hurt over Mehbooba Mufti’s actions and words, 3 PDP leaders resign
Hurt over Mehbooba Mufti’s actions and words, 3 PDP leaders resign
At India Energy Forum, PM Modi says India’s energy future bright and secure
At India Energy Forum, PM Modi says India’s energy future bright and secure
Watch: Donald Trump’s top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension
Watch: Donald Trump’s top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateKKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In