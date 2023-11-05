Delhi primary schools closed till Nov 10, option of online class for grades 6-12

Delhi's Education Minister Atishi on Sunday announced that primary schools in the national capital will remain closed till November 10 and option has been given to schools to arrange online classes for grades 6 to 12. This has been done considering high pollution levels in the region, the minister added. Delhi primary schools closed till November 10 (File photo)

“As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November. For Grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes,” Atishi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared a holiday for all government and private primary schools in the national capital after the pollution levels reached the 'Severe' category.

On Sunday morning, Delhi's air quality was recorded as 'severe' as with a minimum temperature of 15.8 degree Celsius, one notch above the season's normal, news agency PTI has reported.

The relative humidity was 96 per cent, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The air quality index (AQI) deteriorated from 415 at 4 pm on Saturday to 460 at 7 am on Sunday.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

(With inputs from agencies)

