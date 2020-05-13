Digital e-content based website to provide e-video classes launched in Manipur

education

Updated: May 13, 2020 17:17 IST

After launching the electronic format of comic textbooks last month, the education department in Manipur on Wednesday launched a dedicated digital e-content based website www.lairik.net / www.laireek.net to provide e-video classes.

The launch event was held at the office of Manipur Education Minister Dr Thokchom Radheshyam in Imphal.

The event was attended by the Commissioner, Education (S) T Ranjit Singh, Director, Education (S) Th Kirankumar, Additonal Director Education (S) Hills, Lerte Hmangte Kom, Additional Director, Education (S) Valley Ch Sachi Devi and concerned officials of the department and the Xtreme Waves, website designer.

“A new chapter has been open in the history of Education of Manipur with the launching of the digital e-content based website which will benefit the students the most,” says Minister Dr Radheshyam. “The website will be a repository of various learning materials with e-video classes by the teachers for each topic, making self-learning easier for both the parents and children.

Expressing that the website being launched is in the infant stage and welcomed suggestions and opinions for improvement,he said that recently a meeting was also held with the representatives of educational institutions of the state to deliberate and discuss on the impact of COVID-19 and the adverse effect of lockdown in the education sector. He added that a mobile android application for the same will soon be available for use on Google Play Store and the same application for iOs operators.

The website was developed with the funding from Samagra Shiksha, Manipur, by the Department of Education (S), will have audio-visual e-content for all the 200 + subjects (from Class 1-12) with compulsory subjects first.

The project on completion will produce above 2000 hours of digital audio-visual e-content. All classes and all subjects will be in bi-lingual mode. Supplementing areas of teaching and learning where teachers are wanting or students are slow learners.

From today 85 video classes will be available. Classes will be added on regular basis. The syllabi will be purely based on classes 1 to 12 under BOSEM and COHSEM but for the time being the website has video for Class 3-12.

Stressing that the best system must be provided for better quality education irrespective of the governing bodies of the educational institutions at this unprecedented time of challenge, Manipur Minister also lauded the efforts of the officials of the Department of Education, Samagra Shiksha, Manipur, teachers, administrative staff and all the stakeholders who had given suggestions and cooperation.