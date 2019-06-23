DU receives fewer applications for admission than last year. Here’s why

The registration process for admissions into undergraduate courses in Delhi University colleges closed on Saturday night. As of 9pm on Friday, the university had received over 2,56,868 applications for the 62,000 available seats. That means, as many as 410 students will compete for a single DU seat this year. However, the number of applications this year is fewer than that of last year. Last year, the varsity had received 2,78,574 applications.

A senior DU official, requesting anonymity, said the University will analyse the reasons behind the decrease in the number of applications this year. “The fact that DU could not make it to the list of top 10 universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking this year could also be a potential reason behind the decline in the number of applications,” the official said.

Of 2, 56,868 applications received, 1,51,650 were received under the general category, 55,072 under the other backward classes (OBC) category, 34,093 under the Schedule Castes (SC) category and 7,050 in the Schedule Castes (SC) category. Besides, 9,003 applications were received in the newly introduced economically weaker section (EWS) category. However, the final figures pertaining to the applications will be released by the university Sunday.

The university will release the first cut-off list on June 28, on the basis of which admissions will take place till July 1.

Officials in the university’s admission committee said the cut-offs are still likely to remain high this year. “The competition is tough in courses such as English (Hons), BCom (Hons), BA (prog), Political Science (Hons), History (Hons), Psychology (Hons) and BSc courses in Mathematics and Physics. The cut-offs for admissions into these courses are likely to remain high like last year,” said the member, who is not authorised to speak to the media.

Last year, Lady Shri Ram College had fixed the highest cut-off for the BA (prog) at 98.75 %.

The registration process for undergraduate admissions was extended in the University by eight days following a Delhi high court order. The court had, on June 14, asked the University to extend the registration process while hearing three petitions challenging Delhi University’s recently amended eligibility criteria for admissions for several undergraduate courses including BCom (Hons) and BA (Hons) Economics.

The court had also ordered the university to allow students to apply for admission to undergraduate courses based on the eligibility criteria of 2018-19. Following which the university released a revised admission bulletin and dates for the cut-off list. The first cut-off list was earlier scheduled on June 20.

