News / Education / Employment News / AAI Recruitment 2023: 64 Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant posts notified, apply from January 10

AAI Recruitment 2023: 64 Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant posts notified, apply from January 10

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 31, 2023 12:36 PM IST

Airports Authority India notifies 64 Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant posts.

Airports Authority India has notified 64 Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant posts. The application process will commence on January 10, 2024, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 10, 2024. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.aai.aero.

The date of the online examination will be notified later. The computer-based (online) examination will be conducted in venues across test centres in the North Eastern Region. Tentatively, the cities of examination may be Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Naharlagun, Kohima, Agartala, Imphal, Aizwal and Shillong.

It should be noted that applications are invited from candidates who are domicile of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.

AAI Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 64 vacancies.

Details:

Senior Assistant (Electronics): 14

Senior Assistant (Operations): 2

Senior Assistant (Accounts): 5

Junior Assistant (Fire Services): 43

AAI Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates’ age shall be between the age of 18 to 30 years as on December 30, 2023.

AAI Recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: Candidates have to pay 1000 as an applictaion fee. No application fee is required to be paid by Women/SC/ST/Ex-servicemen candidates/Person with Disabilities and also the Apprentices who have completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI, as per the Apprentices Act 1961 are exempted.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

