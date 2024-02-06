Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: Last date extended; check direct link, eligibility and documents needed here

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has extended the last date of registrations for Agniveer Vayu intake 01/2025. In an official notice, the IAF said that aspiring candidates can now apply till February 11, 2024, at its website https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Earlier, the last date for applications was February 6. Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2024: Last date to submit application form extended till February 11.(REUTERS)

Alternatively, they can also click on this direct link.

Notably, candidates aspiring to join the Indian Air Force need to meet certain eligibility criteria before submitting their applications. Make sure you meet the following qualifications as prescribed by the IAF before registering yourself.

Age Criteria:

The minimum age limit for enrolment in IAF as an Agniveer vayu is 17.5 years as of the date of enrolment and the maximum age limit is 21 years. However, the exact Date of Birth block as published in the advertisement is to be followed.

If a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as of the date of enrolment should be 21 years.

Educational qualifications:

Candidates must clear the Intermediate/Class 12/ equivalent examination with a minimum aggregate of 50% marks in Mathematics, Physics, and English, and 50% marks in English.

Alternatively, candidates should pass three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical / Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) from Polytechnic Institute recognized by the Central/State/UT Government with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Diploma Course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course).

Candidates from non-science subjects should pass the Intermediate/Class 12/equivalent examination in any subject from an education board recognized by the Central/State/UT Government with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

Documents needed for registration:

10th Passing Certificate

12th Class Marks Sheet

Respective higher education certificates

Recent passport-size colour photograph

Candidate’s left-hand thumb impression image

Candidate’s signature image

The signature image of the parents if the candidate is below 18 years old on the date of filling out the online application.

(For more information, visit the official website)