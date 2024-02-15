Assam SLPRB Recruitment: Last day to apply for Constable (Grade-III) posts; check direct link, eligibility details here

Today is the last day to submit online applications to the Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) for the recruitment of 269 posts of Constable (Grade-III) under the Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Assam. The application window for Assam SLPRB recruitment of 269 posts of Constable (Grade-III) closes today. Submit your applications before deadline.

Candidates who are eligible can submit their applications on the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in. Alternatively, they can also apply by clicking on this direct link.

To be eligible, the following requirements have to be met:

Candidates must be Indian Citizen, permanent resident of Assam.

Candidates must register his/ her name with a local Employment Exchange in Assam.

Candidates must speak Assamese or any other State language fluently.

Age: 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2024 (Upper age relaxations for reserved categories)

Education: H.S.L.C or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council.

HOW TO APPLY:

All applications must be submitted online through SLPRB website only. No other forms of application will be accepted. Following is a step-by-step guide to apply:

Register in the portal using a valid mobile number. Candidates should keep the number unchanged until the recruitment process.

After successful registration, candidates will get a Recruitment ID.

Candidates who generate multiple recruitment IDs will have their candidature cancelled.

Submit the documents required. Some of these are passport size photograph, signature, age proof certificate (admit card /certificate of H.S.L.C. or equivalent examination), Pass Certificate of HSLC or equivalent examination, mark sheet of HSLC or equivalent examination, employment exchange registration card.

Click on the ‘Complete’ button after making all entries in the form as required. Download the registration / Application slip with ID No.

Candidates are required to mention their full and proper address with pin code, a valid email address and mobile phone number in the application form as the same will be required to inform them regarding the status of their applications and convey other related information.

Candidates can also refer to the official notification for more information.

