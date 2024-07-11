Bank of Maharashtra Officer Recruitment 2024: Apply for 195 Managers & other posts, details here

Bank of Maharashtra has invited applications for Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in. The registration process was started on July 10 and will close on July 26, 2024. Bank of Maharashtra Officer Recruitment 2024: Apply for 195 Managers posts(Bloomberg/Picture for representation)

This recruitment drive will fill up 195 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection will be done through examination and personal interview/discussion. A preliminary screening of applications may be carried out by the Bank to shortlist eligible candidates with reference to the candidate’s qualifications, suitability/experience, etc. The final Selection will be made on the basis of marks secured by the candidate in a personal interview/discussion. The allocation of marks for personal Interviews is 100. The candidate should score a minimum of 50 marks (45 in the case of SC/ST/PwBD) to qualify for the interview.

Application fee

The application fee is ₹1000/- + 180 GST for UR, EWS and OBC category candidates and ₹100/- + 18 GST for SC, ST and PwBD category candidates. The payment should be done through Demand Draft (Non-refundable) drawn on any Nationalized Bank in favour of “Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment of Officers Project 2024-25” payable at Pune. No other mode of payment is acceptable.

Where to send applications

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can send the filled up application along with other necessary details to General Manager, Bank Of Maharashtra, H.R.M Department, Head Office, “Lokmangal”, 1501, Shivajinagar, Pune 411 005.

Applications once submitted will not be allowed to withdraw and fee once paid will not be refunded. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Maharashtra.