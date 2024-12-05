Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar Police Constable PET, document verification from December 9, board issues important notice

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 05, 2024 09:18 AM IST

Admit cards for Bihar Police Constable PET, document verification have already been released at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Police Constable PET 2024: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced that Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document verification under the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination will begin on December 9, 2024.

Bihar Police Constable PET, document verification from December 9(PTI photo for representation)
Bihar Police Constable PET, document verification from December 9(PTI photo for representation)

Admit cards for PET, document verification have already been released at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

In the recent notification, the board informed the cut-off date for determining the validity of BC, OBC-NCL, EWS, and EBC certificates will be decided later, and no candidate will be disqualified because of this.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET admit card direct link

The Bihar Police Constable written examination was conducted from August 7 to 28. A total of 11,95,101 candidates appeared for the written examination. Of them, 1,06,955 have qualified and are eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test (PET) round.

This recruitment drive is for 21,391 vacancies.

Bihar Police Constable PET, document verification: Instructions for candidates

Here are some important instructions mentioned in the admit card notification-

  • The admit card will not be sent via post, and candidates who are unable to download it online can visit the board's office between 10 am and 5 pm on December 5 and 6 for a duplicate copy.
  • The physical efficiency test will include running, high jump and shot put.
  • The height and chest of male candidates will be measured according to the standards mentioned in the exam notification.
  • Documents will also be verified on the PET exam day. Candidates will not get another opportunity to get their documents verified.
  • Candidates need to bring the admit card, a valid photo ID (Aadhar card, driving license, voter ID, etc. with photograph), date of birth certificate (matric/equivalent certificate and marks sheet), intermediate or equivalent certificate and marks sheet, caste certificate and other certificates.
  • Original documents and two sets of self-attested photocopies will be required during verification.
  • Before the physical test, candidates must declare that they are physically and mentally fit and do not take any stimulant/narcotic/banned drugs. Female candidates have to declare they are not pregnant.

Discover the complete story...
See more
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On