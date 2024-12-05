Bihar Police Constable PET, document verification from December 9, board issues important notice
Admit cards for Bihar Police Constable PET, document verification have already been released at csbc.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Police Constable PET 2024: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced that Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document verification under the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination will begin on December 9, 2024.
In the recent notification, the board informed the cut-off date for determining the validity of BC, OBC-NCL, EWS, and EBC certificates will be decided later, and no candidate will be disqualified because of this.
The Bihar Police Constable written examination was conducted from August 7 to 28. A total of 11,95,101 candidates appeared for the written examination. Of them, 1,06,955 have qualified and are eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test (PET) round.
This recruitment drive is for 21,391 vacancies.
Bihar Police Constable PET, document verification: Instructions for candidates
Here are some important instructions mentioned in the admit card notification-
- The admit card will not be sent via post, and candidates who are unable to download it online can visit the board's office between 10 am and 5 pm on December 5 and 6 for a duplicate copy.
- The physical efficiency test will include running, high jump and shot put.
- The height and chest of male candidates will be measured according to the standards mentioned in the exam notification.
- Documents will also be verified on the PET exam day. Candidates will not get another opportunity to get their documents verified.
- Candidates need to bring the admit card, a valid photo ID (Aadhar card, driving license, voter ID, etc. with photograph), date of birth certificate (matric/equivalent certificate and marks sheet), intermediate or equivalent certificate and marks sheet, caste certificate and other certificates.
- Original documents and two sets of self-attested photocopies will be required during verification.
- Before the physical test, candidates must declare that they are physically and mentally fit and do not take any stimulant/narcotic/banned drugs. Female candidates have to declare they are not pregnant.
