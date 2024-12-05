Bihar Police Constable PET, document verification from December 9, board issues important notice

Bihar Police Constable PET 2024: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced that Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document verification under the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination will begin on December 9, 2024. Bihar Police Constable PET, document verification from December 9(PTI photo for representation)

Admit cards for PET, document verification have already been released at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

In the recent notification, the board informed the cut-off date for determining the validity of BC, OBC-NCL, EWS, and EBC certificates will be decided later, and no candidate will be disqualified because of this.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET admit card direct link

The Bihar Police Constable written examination was conducted from August 7 to 28. A total of 11,95,101 candidates appeared for the written examination. Of them, 1,06,955 have qualified and are eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test (PET) round.

This recruitment drive is for 21,391 vacancies.

Bihar Police Constable PET, document verification: Instructions for candidates

Here are some important instructions mentioned in the admit card notification-