CRPF recruitment 2022: 1458 ASI, Head Constable posts on offer, apply from Jan 4

Published on Dec 27, 2022 12:05 PM IST

CRPF has notified vacancies for 1458 ASI, Head Constable posts.

ByHT Education Desk

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has notified vacancies for 1458 ASI, Head Constable posts. The application process will commence on January 4 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 25, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online at crpf.gov.in.

CRPF recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1458 vacancies of which 143 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector Steno and 1458 vacancies are for the post of Constable (Ministerial).

CRPF recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 25 years as on January 25, 2023.

CRPF recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates must have passed the Intermediate or equivalent Exam from a board or university recognized by the Central or State Government.

CRPF recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website at crpfindia.com and crpf.nic.in from January 4, 2023.

Notification here

crpf recruitment
