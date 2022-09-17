Home / Education / Employment News / DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: RLAC to recruit 73 Assistant Professor posts

DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: RLAC to recruit 73 Assistant Professor posts

employment news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 01:34 PM IST

Ram Lal Anand College, Delhi University will recruit candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply till October 8, 2022.

DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: RLAC to recruit 73 Assistant Professor posts
DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: RLAC to recruit 73 Assistant Professor posts
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Ram Lal Anand College, Delhi University has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RLAC at rlacollege.edu.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 8, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 73 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Application Fees

The application fees is 500/- for UR/OBC/EWS category. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Ram Lal Anand College.

Detailed Notification Here 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out