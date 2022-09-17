DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: RLAC to recruit 73 Assistant Professor posts

Ram Lal Anand College, Delhi University has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RLAC at rlacollege.edu.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 8, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 73 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹500/- for UR/OBC/EWS category. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Ram Lal Anand College.

Detailed Notification Here