DU Faculty Recruitment 2023: SBSC to recruit 88 Assistant Professor posts

employment news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 11:10 AM IST

DU, SBSC will recruit candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SBSC at sbsc.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Delhi University’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh College has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SBSC at sbsc.in. The last date to apply online is till January 20, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 88 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Commerce: 36 posts
  • Economics: 15 posts
  • English: 10 posts
  • Geography: 9 posts
  • Hindi: 2 posts
  • History: 6 posts
  • Mathematics: 4 posts
  • Political Science: 3 posts
  • Environmental Science: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of shortlisting of candidates for interview. The screening committee will draw a list of all the candidates indicating the marks scores by them in descending order.

Application Fees

The application fees is 500/- for UR/OBC/EWS category. No application fees will be charged from applicants of SC, ST, PwBD category and women applicants. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SBSC.

Saturday, January 07, 2023
