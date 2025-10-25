Edit Profile
    East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 1149 posts, direct link here

    ECR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 registration will end on October 25, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here. 

    Published on: Oct 25, 2025 12:50 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    East Central Railway will close the registration process for Apprentice posts on October 25, 2025. Candidates who want to apply online can find the direct link through the official website of East Central Railway at ecr.indianrailways.gov.in.

    East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 1149 posts, direct link here (PTI file.)
    The candidate must have passed Matric/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate, from recognized Board and ITI in relevant trade.The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 25.10.2025.

    Direct link to apply for ECR Apprentice Recruitment 2025

    ECR Apprentice Recruitment 2025: How to apply

    To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of East Central Railway at ecr.indianrailways.gov.in.

    2. Click on apprentice link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

    4. Click on submit and login to the account.

    5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

    6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    The application fee is 100/-. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit/Credit card or Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of East Central Railway.

    News/Education/Employment News/East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last Date To Apply For 1149 Posts, Direct Link Here
