Eastern Railway will recruit candidates for Group C and D posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC/ER official website at rrcer.org and also through rrcrecruit.co.in. Eastern Railway to recruit for Group C & D posts, apply at rrcrecruit.co.in(Representative image)

This recruitment drive will fill up 60 posts in the organisation. The registration process started on November 15, 2024. Candidates can apply for the posts till December 14, 2024. This recruitment will be done under sports quota. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

DU Faculty Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply today for 575 posts at du.ac.in, direct link here

Vacancy Details

Group ‘C’, Level-4/Level-5: 5 posts

Group ‘C’ Level-2/Level-3: 16 posts

Group ‘D’ Level-1(7thCPC): 39 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Level – 4 or Level – 5: Passed Graduation or its equivalent examination in any discipline from a Govt. recognized University/Institution.

Level – 2 or Level – 3: Passed class 12th (10+2 stage) or its equivalent examination. Educational Qualification must be from a Govt. recognized Board / Council / Institutions etc. OR Passed Matriculation from recognize Board plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship OR Passed class 10th from Govt. recognized Board / Council / Institutions etc.

Level – 1: Passed class 10th or its equivalent examination OR ITI passed OR its equivalent examination OR National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.

Age Limit

Candidates who want to apply online should be between 18 and 25 years old. The date of reckoning of age shall be 01.01.2025.

Selection Process

The selection process includes assessment of recognized Sports Achievement as per norms for 50 marks, game skill, physical fitness, and coach’s observations during Trials for 40 marks, and educational qualification for 10 marks. The e-call letter for the recruitment process will be available for online download on RRC/ER’s Website.

Application fees

The application fee is ₹500/—for all candidates. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, Women, Minorities*, and Economically Backward Classes, the fee is ₹250/-. The fee should be paid online through Internet Banking or Debit or Credit Cards.