Eastern Railway to recruit for Group C & D posts, apply at rrcrecruit.co.in
Eastern Railway will recruit candidates for Group C and D posts. The direct link to apply is given here.
Eastern Railway will recruit candidates for Group C and D posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC/ER official website at rrcer.org and also through rrcrecruit.co.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up 60 posts in the organisation. The registration process started on November 15, 2024. Candidates can apply for the posts till December 14, 2024. This recruitment will be done under sports quota. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Group ‘C’, Level-4/Level-5: 5 posts
- Group ‘C’ Level-2/Level-3: 16 posts
- Group ‘D’ Level-1(7thCPC): 39 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
- Level – 4 or Level – 5: Passed Graduation or its equivalent examination in any discipline from a Govt. recognized University/Institution.
- Level – 2 or Level – 3: Passed class 12th (10+2 stage) or its equivalent examination. Educational Qualification must be from a Govt. recognized Board / Council / Institutions etc. OR Passed Matriculation from recognize Board plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship OR Passed class 10th from Govt. recognized Board / Council / Institutions etc.
- Level – 1: Passed class 10th or its equivalent examination OR ITI passed OR its equivalent examination OR National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.
Age Limit
Candidates who want to apply online should be between 18 and 25 years old. The date of reckoning of age shall be 01.01.2025.
Selection Process
The selection process includes assessment of recognized Sports Achievement as per norms for 50 marks, game skill, physical fitness, and coach’s observations during Trials for 40 marks, and educational qualification for 10 marks. The e-call letter for the recruitment process will be available for online download on RRC/ER’s Website.
Application fees
The application fee is ₹500/—for all candidates. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, Women, Minorities*, and Economically Backward Classes, the fee is ₹250/-. The fee should be paid online through Internet Banking or Debit or Credit Cards.
Detailed Notification Here
Direct link to apply here
