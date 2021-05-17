Home / Education / Employment News / ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 50 specialist and Senior resident posts
ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in interviews every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at noon. The interview will begin from May 17 till the Vacancy exists(HT File)
ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 50 specialist and Senior resident posts

  • Employees State Insurance Corporation has invited eligible candidate to participate in walk-in-interview for the post of specialist and senior residents for Covid-19 crisis management for up to 3 months.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 12:27 PM IST

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited eligible candidate to participate in walk-in-interview for the post of specialist and senior residents for Covid-19 crisis management for up to 3 months.

Interested candidates can submit their bio-data on the email id dean-faridabad@esic.nic.in

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in interviews every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at noon. The interview will begin from May 17 till the Vacancy exists.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 50 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a postgraduate degree (MB/MS/DBN)/Diploma in Medicine/Anaesthesia/Critical Care/Pulmonary Medicine/Family Medicine/Emergency Medicine

Work experience is required for Specialists only: post-MD/MS/DNB three years and post-diploma five years.

Age Limit :

Specialist doctor: Not more than 55 years

Senior Resident: Not more than 45years

Honorarium per day/per shift on a pro-rate basis:

Specialist (post-Graduate): 8000

Senior Resident: 7000

Fresh Diploma ( up to 4 years of experience): 6000

Venue: Conference Hall, Academic Block at Esic Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad

Selection Process: The selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the interview before the selection board.

For details, check the notification on the official website of ESIC.

Story Saved
IND USA
