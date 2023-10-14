ESIC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 275 paramedical posts from Oct 30

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications for 275 paramedical posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.esic.gov.in. ESIC invites applications for 275 paramedical posts, deadline October 30(ESIC/Twitter)

ESIC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 275 paramedical posts.

ESIC Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹500. For SC/ST/PwBDs/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex-Servicemen the application fee is ₹250.

ESIC Recruitment 2023 selection process:

The candidates who will qualify the Phase – I Written Examination shall be considered for final selection on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Written Examination.

For the post of Medical Record Assistant, the final selection will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Phase – I Written Examination and Typing/Data Entry Test.

ESIC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.esic.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application forms

Take a printout for future reference.

