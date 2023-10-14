News / Education / Employment News / ESIC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 275 paramedical posts from Oct 30

ESIC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 275 paramedical posts from Oct 30

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 14, 2023 02:03 PM IST

ESIC invites applications for 275 paramedical posts. Apply before October 30.

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications for 275 paramedical posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.esic.gov.in.

ESIC invites applications for 275 paramedical posts, deadline October 30(ESIC/Twitter)
ESIC invites applications for 275 paramedical posts, deadline October 30(ESIC/Twitter)

ESIC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 275 paramedical posts.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

ESIC Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 500. For SC/ST/PwBDs/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex-Servicemen the application fee is 250.

ESIC Recruitment 2023 selection process:

The candidates who will qualify the Phase – I Written Examination shall be considered for final selection on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Written Examination.

For the post of Medical Record Assistant, the final selection will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Phase – I Written Examination and Typing/Data Entry Test.

Notification here

ESIC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.esic.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application forms

Take a printout for future reference.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out