FRI recruitment: Apply for 72 vacancies of Technician, LDC and other posts

Forest Research Insitute (FRI) has invited applications for 72 vacancies of Technician, LDC, and other posts. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the application form is January 19, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online at fri.icfre.gov.in.

The Computer Based Examination (Stage-I) will tentatively will be conducted in February 2023.

FRI recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 72 vacancies of Group-C posts.

Vacancy details:

Technician (Field/Lab Research): 23

Technician (Maintenance): 6

Technical Assistant (Para Medical): 7

Lower Division Clerk: 5

Forest Guard: 2

Steno Grade II: 1

Store Keeper: 2

Driver Ordinary Grade: 4

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 22

The examination fee is ₹1500 for Gen/OBC and EWS candidates. For SC/ST/PWD and women applications the application fee is ₹700.

Direct link to apply

FRI recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at fri.icfre.gov.in

On the homepage, click on "Click Here To Apply for “Group- C Recruitment 2022"

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.