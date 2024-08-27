HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 2424 posts, link here

Haryana Public Service Commission will close the registration process for Assistant Professor posts on August 27, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link on the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2424 posts in the organization. HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: Registration ends today, link here

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a good academic record with a Master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/ relevant/ allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from a accredited foreign university. All the candidates should have knowledge of Hindi/ Sanskrit upto matric standard or in higher education. The age limit should be between 21 years to 42 years, as on before the 15days of the month net preceding the last date of submission of application to the Commission i.e. 15.07.2024.

HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

Click on Advertisement link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Assistant Professor link.

A new page will again open where candidates can fill the details.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Once done, make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for male candidates is ₹1000/- and for female candidates is ₹250/-. The category wise application fee payable through net banking, debit card and credit card.

Incase of any guidance/ information/ clarification regarding their applications, candidature, etc., candidates can contact helpline number 18001800431 or helpdesk at email ID support-hpsc@hry.gov.in or any working day, between 10 am to 4 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPSC.