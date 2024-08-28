IBPS PO, SO 2024: Extended registration window closes today, apply at ibps.in
Candidates can apply for IBPS PO and SO 2024 on ibps.in. The application window will close today, August 28.
IBPS PO, SO 2024: The Extended application window for the Probationary Officers and Specialist Officers recruitment examinations conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS PO, SO 2024) will close today, August 28. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms on ibps.in.
Previously, the application deadline was August 21. In the notification for extension of the application deadline, the institute mentioned that all other conditions for the examination will remain unchanged.
IBPS PO 2024 is being held for 4,455 Probationary Officers/Management Trainee vacancies and IBPS SO is for 884 officer scale 1 vacancies.
Call letters for IBPS PO and SO Prelims tests will be shared in October. The PO Prelims exam is tentatively scheduled for October and the SO Prelims exam for November. The result of the IBPS PO Prrelims examination will be announced in October or November and IBPS SO Prelims result will be declared in November/December.
IBPS PO 2024: Vacancy details
Bank of Baroda: Not reported
Bank of India: 885 vacancies
Bank of Maharashtra: Not reported
Central Bank of India: 2,000 vacancies
Canara Bank: 750 vacancies
Indian Bank: Not reported
Indian Overseas Bank: 260 vacancies
Punjab National Bank: 200 vacancies
Punjab and Sind Bank: 360 vacancies
UCO Bank: Not reported
Union Bank of India: Not reported
IBPS SO 2024: Vacancy details
Agricultural Field Officer: 346 vacancies
HR/Personnel Officer: 25 vacancies
IT Officer: 170 vacancies
Law Officer: 125 vacancies
Marketing Officer: 205 vacancies
Rajbhasha Adhikari: 13 vacancies
Candidates who are at least 20 years old but not more than 30 years old on August 1, 2024 can apply for IBPS PO and SO. The upper age limit is relaxible in the case of reserved category candidates.
Graduates (in any discipline) can apply for IBPS PO. Educational qualification requirements for IBPS SO are different depending on the posts.
The application fee is ₹175 for SC, ST and PwD and it is ₹850 for all other candidates.
