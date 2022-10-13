IIT Kanpur Junior Assistant Recruitment 2022: Apply for 119 posts at iitk.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT Kanpur at iitk.ac.in. The last date to apply for the post is till November 9, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 119 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Bachelor’s Degree with knowledge of computer applications. The age limit is between 21 to 30 years of age. Regular employees of IIT Kanpur who are educationally qualified and otherwise eligible can be considered for the recruitment upto a maximum of 50 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process may consist of Written test and job oriented practical test and any other mode of selection as per the rules.

Application Fees

The applicants belong to OBC, EWS & GEN shall be required to pay application fee of Rs. 700/- through the options of net banking and debit/ credit cards. In addition to application fee, the online bank’s/transaction charges + Service tax, if any, will also have to be borne by the candidate. SC/ ST/PwD and Female candidates are not required to pay the application fees.

Detailed Notification Here