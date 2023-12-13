IIT Madras completes phase one of placements in December 2023, record number offers made on day one

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has completed Phase I of its placement in December 2023. IIT Madras completes phase one of placements (Archives)

According to a press release issued by IIT Madras, record number of offers were made on the first day of placements itself, thereby marking a milestone for the institution.

The release further stated that there was a substantial increase in hiring from the Core sector by the end of phase one of the placements. Besides, a significant rise was also witnessed in international offers for postgraduate students compared to last year.

The median salary of all the offers made by companies in Phase one was over Rs.19 lakh, and more than 55% of the placed students hail from socially and economically challenging backgrounds, the release added.

